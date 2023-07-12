AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 115850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 12.85.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative net margin of 243.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

