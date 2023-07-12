Analyzing Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Millicom International Cellular (OTCMKTS:MICCF – Get Free Report) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Millicom International Cellular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Dividends

Millicom International Cellular pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Millicom International Cellular pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SoftBank Group pays out -3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 0 0 0 N/A SoftBank Group 0 4 1 0 2.20

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Millicom International Cellular and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A N/A SoftBank Group -17.36% -10.75% -2.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and SoftBank Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular N/A N/A N/A $26.53 0.70 SoftBank Group $49.21 billion 1.44 -$7.27 billion ($2.82) -8.53

Millicom International Cellular has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Millicom International Cellular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Millicom International Cellular beats SoftBank Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About SoftBank Group

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services. It also provides internet advertising and e-commerce services; payment and financial services; ICT services products to enterprise customers; and communication device-related products and IoT equipment to retail customers. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities of robot products; design of microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; alternative investment management and Fukuoka SoftBank HAWKS-related, as well as robotics businesses. Further, it operates a professional baseball team and baseball games; management and maintenance of a baseball stadium and other sports facilities; and visual, audio, and data content distribution services through various media platforms. The company was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. SoftBank Group Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.