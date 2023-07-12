AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Up 6%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.63. 1,457,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,061,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 664.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

