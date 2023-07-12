Antero Resources Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Antero Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of AR opened at $23.78 on Monday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $45.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 165.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 20.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

