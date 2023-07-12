Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 1.4%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.41. 59,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 343,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

