Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APTV. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $110.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average is $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after buying an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,352 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Aptiv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.