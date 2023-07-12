Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $521,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 58,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $276,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:APTV opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

