Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) Stake Increased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,603,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378,613 shares during the period. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF accounts for 9.8% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF worth $39,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,412,000.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS JUCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,812 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.1403 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

