Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Aquila Services Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.97.

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Consultancy and Treasury Management Services. The company advises on various aspects of the development and management of affordable housing; treasury strategy and policy, debt, capital market finance, banking, and card merchant services.

