Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Aquila Services Group Price Performance
Shares of AQSG opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Aquila Services Group has a one year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a one year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.97.
Aquila Services Group Company Profile
