Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 7.1%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) shares shot up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. 2,424,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,730,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). On average, analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

