Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Tops $71.16 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $71.16 million and $5.71 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.