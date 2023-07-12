ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Up 8%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) were up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 113,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 84,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$27.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 106.23% and a negative net margin of 122.43%. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 million.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

