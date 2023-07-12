Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.57.
TSE:ATZ traded down C$8.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.30. 3,434,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.14. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.30 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.
