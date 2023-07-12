Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.57.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

TSE:ATZ traded down C$8.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.30. 3,434,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.14. Aritzia has a one year low of C$25.30 and a one year high of C$55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62.

About Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of C$637.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.4561037 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.