ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,767,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,015,064 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -65.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

