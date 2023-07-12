ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,767,788 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,015,064 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $999.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.23.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 445.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 66.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 483.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.