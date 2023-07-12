Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.69

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.69 and last traded at $40.65, with a volume of 113669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.3% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $1,048,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.2% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 55,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.2% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

