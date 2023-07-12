Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

(Get Free Report)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.