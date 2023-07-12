AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £130 ($167.25) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £127 ($163.39) to £119 ($153.09) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £119.32 ($153.50).

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 166 ($2.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting £102.48 ($131.84). 1,613,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,483. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($122.21) and a 1-year high of £123.92 ($159.42). The company has a market capitalization of £158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4,344.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of £115.33 and a 200 day moving average of £113.68.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £117.01 ($150.53) per share, for a total transaction of £234,020 ($301,067.80). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

