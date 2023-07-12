AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £119.25 ($153.42).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £130 ($167.25) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($163.39) to £119 ($153.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AstraZeneca stock opened at £101.60 ($130.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £157.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,272.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($122.21) and a one year high of £123.92 ($159.42). The stock has a fifty day moving average of £115.33 and a 200 day moving average of £113.68.

In other news, insider Michel Demare purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($150.53) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($301,067.80). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

