ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Insider Elliot S. Davis Sells 7,039 Shares

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) insider Elliot S. Davis sold 7,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $316,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ATI Trading Up 2.3 %

ATI stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 434,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,487. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.25. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after buying an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ATI by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after acquiring an additional 101,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter worth $50,336,000.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

