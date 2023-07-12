AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 101,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,226,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,654 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 279,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 91,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

