aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LIFE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ:LIFE remained flat at $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 121,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,805. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,301.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
