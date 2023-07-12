Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.9 %

ADP opened at $226.38 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.58. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.