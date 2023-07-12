Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03. Approximately 573,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 778,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.