Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Avance Gas Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

