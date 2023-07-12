Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management cut its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,359 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 14.5% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 1.53% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $36,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,943,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 458.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,934,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,424,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 134,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 887,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,185,000 after purchasing an additional 425,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

