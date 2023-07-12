Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $103,688.10 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $103,688.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,673.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

On Thursday, June 29th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 40,856 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $518,871.20.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $146,440.00.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Avid Bioservices stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 774,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $838.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 841,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 59,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 481,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 93,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter valued at about $585,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.