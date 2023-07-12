AvocadoCoin Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. AvocadoCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $22,753.47 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $818.43 or 0.02672017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin was first traded on August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

Buying and Selling AvocadoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

