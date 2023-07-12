Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Down 3.6%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 3,170,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 616,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.
