Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Trading Down 3.6%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 3,170,779 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 414% from the average session volume of 616,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axcella Health by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 98,952 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Axcella Health by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 29,251,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383,760 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

