Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Azarga Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Russia. It owns a 100% interest in the Unkur copper-silver project located in the Zabaikalsky administrative region in eastern Russia; and the Marg copper project located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.