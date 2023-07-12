AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $36.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 341.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,463,552.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AZEK by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in AZEK by 13.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

