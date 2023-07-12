B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:RILYT)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance

RILYT stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.