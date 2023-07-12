Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.93

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 229248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after purchasing an additional 721,686 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 21,195,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,406,000 after purchasing an additional 272,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,338,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,839,000 after purchasing an additional 572,079 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,129,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,313,000 after acquiring an additional 195,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 4,590,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.