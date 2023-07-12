Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 160,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 100,203 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the period. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

