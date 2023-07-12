Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Increased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 18,052,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,763,582. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.