Barclays Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $54.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.54.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

