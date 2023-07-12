Barclays Increases Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $70.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $66.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 2.6 %

PNR stock opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Pentair by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.