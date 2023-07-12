Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $57.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

