Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $892.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

