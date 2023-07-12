Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $882.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $776.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.32.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

