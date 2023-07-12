Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.17. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

