Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $218.66 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

