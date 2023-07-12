Bard Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.