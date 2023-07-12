Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $355,000 in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $8,460,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Victory Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after buying an additional 236,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Victory Capital by 1,589.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Victory Capital by 881.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 182,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

