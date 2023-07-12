Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

