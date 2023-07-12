Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

