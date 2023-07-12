Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLCO opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Further Reading

