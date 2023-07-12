Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97.

Bayhorse Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.