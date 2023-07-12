Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 441 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWR opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

