Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,286 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for 2.0% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 86,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,601 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $360,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

