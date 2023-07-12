Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.
IJS stock opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
